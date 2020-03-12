Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel doesn't hesitate from speaking the truth or put forth her opinions. From blasting out at celebs to accusing them of nepotism, Rangoli hasn't spared anyone. Her recent tweets are directed to all the female actors and are rather a challenge to the entire film industry. It all happened filmmaker Ahmed Khan questioned the success of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika.

She wrote, "Cheap Bollytards first they said Kangana finished after Rangoon then said Manikarnika will never be made or released that became a big hit then they said Thalaivi shelved now last schedule left now same with Dhakaad and I am sure some nasty rumours will follow Tejas." Rangoli added, "Kya matlab lallu kahin ke Kangana making films after films launched her studio also, if right now she signs all she gets offered she will be booked for next ten years, she is generating so much work meanwhile Bollytards generating gossip and rumours."

In her next tweet, Rangoli openly challenged Bollywood by asking if any actress can solo carry a film with a budget of Rs 60-100 Cr on her shoulders. She wrote, "My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today's time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever."

She also mentioned that her sister Kangana informed her that filmmaker Ahmed Khan had called her to apologize and also said that his words were misconstructed. Following the same her tweet read, "Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn't anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage."