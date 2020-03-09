Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who will next be seen in Gopichand's Seetimaar, expressed her crush on Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and Prabhas again and she wants them for her Swayamwar.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known as milky beauty, has been linked with several celebs including Virat Kohli. The actress has been in news for relationships and marriage more than her films and other projects most of the time. But none of the reports have become true with the actress trashing them time and again.

However, she has kept no secret about her crush on Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and Prabhas, as she has spoken about her love for them on several occasions. The actress is at it again now. In an interview, she was quick to name Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, and Prabhas, when she was asked as to which three heroes she wants to see in her Swayamwar. This is another proof for her huge crush on them.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her acting debut with Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005, has completed 15 years in the industry on March 3. Though she has come a long way in her career, the rumours about her marriage have created a lot of buzz in the media all these years. But the 30-year-old actress says that she is prepared for marriage yet, as she has no time for a relationship.

In an interview in March 2019, Tamannaah Bhatia had expressed her liking for Vicky Kaushal. When asked about who she would want to go on a date with, she had named the Uri actor.

She had also revealed that she has a no-kissing clause as part of her contract, but she would relax it for Hrithik Roshan. "I don't kiss on screen, basically. So, that's actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan... yay! I would, I would," Tamannaah Bhatia had confessed in an interview to Filmfare.

Tamannaah had also revealed her fan-girl moment when she met Hrithik Roshan. She had said, "I met him recently. I bumped into him and I was like 'So stupid!' I was like 'Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you!' And he was like 'Okay!' I didn't know what else to say. Then he walked a little and he looked back and he was like: 'Do you want a picture?' And I was like, 'Yes! I want a picture!'"

The actress has once indirectly expressed her crush on Baahubali co-star Prabhas. She had said, "He is amazing and grounded. I think everybody wanted to marry Prabhas for a very long time. Post Baahubali release, the entire nation wants to marry him. He is a very kind-hearted person and a gentle soul."