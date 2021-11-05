Kajol has finally spilled the beans on why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on his b'day. The internet had gone crazy when almost the entire Bollywood wished King Khan on his b'day but Kajol didn't. It came as a surprise to netizens since SRK and Kajol remain one of the closest industry friends. However, Kajol has now come clean on why she didn't.

Kajol gets honest

In her ask me anything session, Kajol was asked why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan. To this, Kajol said that all of SRK's wishes came true when his son came home and so she didn't wish him. "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home."Shah Rukh Khan's other close buddy, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for the superstar on his birthday.

Karan Johar's wish for SRK

KJo wrote, "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time.... I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol, not realising I was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being. His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart... An unmatchable father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend. He is all that and so much more. Love you so much Bhai."

He further wrote, "May every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way... Happy birthday." Alia Bhatt also penned a poem for King Khan. The two have worked together in Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt's emotional note

Alia wrote, "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all. Happy happy birthday, SR. You are and always will be synonymous with Love. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And, so are you. I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that's all you give us."