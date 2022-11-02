Hansika Motwani's engagement pictures are all over the internet. The diva accepted her beau's proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in the most romantic and dreamy way possible. Hansika has been one of the most well-known names in the industry ever since she was a kid.

Hansika's transformation

With shows like - Shaka Laka Boom Boom where she played Karuna to films like Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya where she played the role of Tina, Motwani was the go-to choice for producers as a child artist. Hansika made her Bollywood debut opposite Himmesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor and left everyone surprised.

From Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 (when she was just 12) to Aap Ka Suroor in 2007, Hansika appeared to be an adult at the age of just 16. There was a lot of buzz about Hansika's look in the film. As per a report in Indiatimes, there were also rumors of Hansika allegedly taking growth hormone shots with the support of her mother.

While neither Hansika nor her parents ever spoke about this, the film failed to create the same kind of buzz after it was released. Hansika might not have been able to make it big in the Hindi film industry but continues to rule the Southern film world with her powerful performances.

Hansika's fairy tale love story

With some dreamy proposal pictures, Hansika broke the news of getting engaged to Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple is reportedly all set to get married on December 4, 2022. And, we can't wait to see the actress in her glorious bridal avatar!