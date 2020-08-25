Hansika Motwani has shot down rumours of her getting into balloon business. The actress has given a befitting reply to the publication which claimed in a report that she was starting a new venture.

Lack of Offer

It was reported that Hansika Motwani was not getting good offers these days. Since she was not having any project in hands, the actress was planning to start a balloon business.

"Haha this news cracked me up ?? thank you @dinamalarweb for my new business op and for keeping me in your thoughts as always ?? wondering since when did you started managing my work ?????? #ThanksButNoThanks #NotThisTime. [sic]" she tweeted.

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in Bollywood with movies like Hawa and Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003. Four years later, she turned a heroine with Allu Arjun's Desamuduru for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South.

Since then, Hansika Motwani has worked in all the four South Indian film industries. She has shared screen space with stars across industries like Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram, Dhanush, Vijay, Karthi, Suriya, Simbu, Puneeth Rajkumar, Balakrishna and Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, the actress has a few interesting projects in her kitty. Notably, Maha with her ex-boyfriend Simbu is keenly-awaited flick.