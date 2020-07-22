Rumour mills, at times, come up with strange speculations, and here is one such example. In the last few days, online media had reported that Simbu and Trisha Krishnan are tying the knot.

Yes, many vernacular websites have claimed that they have been in love for some time and will be tying the knot. The fans too did not complain as they had enjoyed their chemistry in Gautham Menon's hit movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Those reports have now turned out to be false as sources close to the actors have denied it and called it "baseless rumour."

Trisha's Affair

Trisha Krishnan was reportedly in love with Rana Daggubati. They were good friends and the actors were in a relationship for more than five years. However, they broke up and now the Baahubali actor is all set to marry Miheeka Bajaj on 8 August.

Simbu's Love Life

On the other hand, Simbu, by his own admission, had confessed that he had dated many girls in the past. In the film industry, his relationship with Nayanthara was well known. Once they parted ways, he was seeing Hansika Motwani.

Unfortunately, this relationship too did not work. Now, both Trisha and Simbu are 'single'. This, possibly, paved way for the rumours on their relationship and wedding.

Nonetheless, Simbu and Trisha are good friends.

Talking about his friendship with Simbu, she has spoken that he was a great friend. "I've known Simbu for seven years. He's not my type; not a person I'd fall in love with. He is a great friend, and I believe that one can't fall in love with a good friend," a daily quoted her as saying in 2017.

During the lockdown, Gautham had come up with a short film to narrate the lives of Karthik (Simbu) and Jessie (Trisha) following their break-up in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.