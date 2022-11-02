Hansika Motwani is officially taken! The actor got engaged to Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya and on Wednesday shared pictures from her dreamy proposal at Eiffel Tower, Paris, on her social media.

Giving rest to all the speculations around the wedding, Hansika shared photos of her proposal in France, and wrote, 'Now and Forever'. The proposal happened in front of the Eiffel Tower with all the romantic elements in place and a big sign that read 'Marry Me'.

Dressed in a white strapless dress, Hansika looked beautiful as she said Yes and posed for the pictures. Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu, and Shivaleeka Oberoi congratulated the couple.

Reports suggest that Hansika will get married in the first week of December in Jaipur but we await the actor's confirmation on the same.

Wedding Details And Venue

The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. If reports are to be believed, the pheras will take place on December 4's evening, with Haldi ceremony in the morning. On December 2, the couple has planned for a Sufi night which will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet on the next day.

After the wedding, there will be a casino-themed party on December 4 evening. The family will also reportedly indulge in a polo match and every day will have a dress code and theme right from Derby to pastels.

Hansika was earlier reported to be dating Tamil movie star Simbu. They parted ways in 2014.

On The Work Front

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Son Pari'. She also acted in Hrithik Roshan's hit film 'Koi Mil Gaya'. Apart from these, she has done films like 'Aap Kaa Surroor', 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai'.

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the film 'Maha' in July 2022, which also marked the 50th film of her career. But the film has failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'One Not Five Minuttess', directed by Raja Dussa.

She has Aadhi's Partner, My Name Is Shruthi, and other unannounced projects. Hansika Motwani will also make her OTT debut with MY3, directed by M Rajesh.