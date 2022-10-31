Actress Hansika Motwani, who began her career in acting as a child artist in TV serials, is all set to tie the nuptial knot on December 4 this year. According to reports, the actress' wedding will be a royal affair with a vintage touch that will be held in the 450-year-old the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in presence of their family and close friends.

Wedding details and venue

The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. If reports are to be believed, the pheras will take place on December 4's evening, with Haldi ceremony in the morning. On December 2, the couple has planned for a Sufi night which will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet on the next day.

After the wedding, there will be a casino themed party on December 4 evening. The family will also reportedly indulge in a polo match and every day will have a dress code and theme right from Derby to pastels.

Though there were reports that the actress has opted for an arranged marriage, latest reports claim that it is actually a love marriage. A close friend of the bride has apparently revealed that Hansika is getting married to her boyfriend, who she has been dating for a few years.

Have a look at the venue:

Who is Hansika Motwani's groom?

Meanwhile, the identity of the groom is still unknown. Reports claim that the actress will be tying the knot with Sohael Kathuriya, who is a businessman from Mumbai. Initially, the duo were close friends but now they are partners in a firm.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Hansika Motwani's wedding rumours have grabbed everyone's attention. Earlier, in 2013, it was said that the actress was planning to marry actor TR Silambarasan. But things, reportedly, didn't work out between them and the two parted ways.

On the work front

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Son Pari'. She also acted in Hrithik Roshan's hit film 'Koi Mil Gaya'. Apart from these, she has done films like 'Aap Kaa Surroor', 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai'.

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the film 'Maha' in July 2022. But the film has failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'One Not Five Minuttess', directed by Raja Dussa.