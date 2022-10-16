Actress Hansika Motwani, who began her career in acting as a child artist in TV serials, is all set to tie the nuptial knot in December later this year. According to reports, the actress' wedding will be a royal affair with a vintage touch that will be held in a 450-year-old Jaipur fort. The preparations for her big day are currently on going.

Royal wedding for Hansika Motwani

Earlier this year, there were rumours about the actress planning to get married. Though the exact date is still not know, Hansika has reportedly finalised the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur as her wedding venue.

According to India TV news report, a source from the palace has revealed that the rooms are being prepared for Hansika's lavish wedding and the work is being done at the palace. The arrangements will be made well ahead of the guests' arrival in the city.

As per reports, the actress will marry a politician's son. It has also been said that the person is a renowned businessman. However, there is no official confirmation about the groom yet.

Have a look at the wedding venue:

On the work front

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Hansika Motwani's wedding rumours have grabbed everyone's attention. Earlier, in 2013, it was said that the actress was planning to marry actor TR Silambarasan. But things, reportedly, didn't work out between them and the two parted ways.

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Son Pari'. She also acted in Hrithik Roshan's hit film 'Koi Mil Gaya'. Apart from these, she has done films like 'Aap Kaa Surroor', 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai'.

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the film 'Maha' in July 2022. But the film has failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actress will be next seen in 'One Not Five Minuttess', directed by Raja Dussa.