Every year the festival of Dussehra is celebrated with pomp and show across India, especially in the North-Eastern states. Dussehra is observed on the Dashami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Ashwin.

This year, however, there is some confusion that prevails among people and according to the Gregorian calendar, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on October 25, however, in eastern states and West Bengal; Vijaya Dashami shall be observed on October 26. On this day, the immersion or visarjan of the deities shall take place.

Almanac writers and astrologers are not on the same foot on when is the 'muhurat' for Dussehra.

All about Dussehra

Dussehra is celebrated 20 days before Diwali and this year according to the Hindu calendar, it will be celebrated on 25 October. However, this year, Navaratri ends in eight days instead of nine days because Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day. Due to this, there are various astrologers who are voicing their concerns and arguing about the actual 'Muhurat' for Dussehra.

The festival of symbolises the victory of good over evil and people burn an effigy of Ravana on this day. According to the legend, on this day Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama killed Lankapati Ravana. Because of Lord Rama's victory, this day is called as Vijayadashami.

This day also symbolises the victory of Ma Durga over Mahishasura as it is believed that she killed Mahishasura on this day. However, there is confusion among people about the date of Dussehra this year.

Devotees flock to see burning giant effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad (Indrajeet), and brother Kumbhakarna. Someone dresses up as Lord Rama and holds a bow and arrow pointing towards the effigies. This ritual symbolises the destruction of evil.

Artists take part in a play during Dussehra, which is based on Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, and this is famous as Ramlila. Even the UNESCO's intangible heritage list mentions this. The festive season grips the entire country from the day Navratri begins and ends only after Diwali.