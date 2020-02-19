Just like most of the Bollywood celebrities, popular TV actor Karan Patel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame had his share of controversies in the past as well.

Karan, who played the role of Raman Bhalla, in hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, had left millions of his fans heartbroken when the news of his split with actress Kamya Panjabi broke out in 2015. The couple was going strong and had never shied away from expressing their fondness for each other publicly. While fans were still reeling over the breakup news, Karan further shocked everyone by getting married to TV actress Ankita two months after his breakup.

Karan apparently apologised for his wrongdoings

Post Karan's wedding, the ex-couple had bumped into each other at the Box Cricket League 2015. Rumours were rife then that Karan had gate-crashed Box Cricket League party thrown by Kamya, who is the owner of Jaipur Raj Joshilay team.

He had further shocked the guests at the party when he reportedly walked up to Kamya and told her that they should patch up and also apologised her for his wrongdoings. How Kamya responded to actor extending an olive branch remained a mystery though.

Later at a recent press conference, Kamya had opened up about her fallout with Karan and the reason why he wasn't a part of her cricket team that season. "Change is the biggest tragedy of life and I have accepted that. Karan may not be a part of my team now but the resolve to play the best cricket and win, is still there. And as to why he is not a part of my team is public knowledge now. The whole world knows why he has moved on to another team," The Times of India had quoted Kamya as saying.

In response to Kamya's statement, Karan, who didn't attend the press conference, had told the daily: "I was not there when Kamya said all this. But I will maintain that she is a great human being. She is a good friend too. And I will always remain cordial with her. I wish her all the best today for her cricket team, and forever in life."

Karan and Kamya's present lives

Fast forward to the present day, both Karan and Kamya are in happy spaces in their respective lives. Karan welcomed a baby girl with wife Ankita last year and is enjoying parenthood. The actor, who wrapped up long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein a few months ago, will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan is touted to be the highest-paid celebrity of Khatron Ke Khiladi ever.

Meanwhile, Kamya tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, in a typical Punjabi style. Several pictures and videos from the grand wedding surfaced on the Internet. The couple met in Delhi and dated for close to a year before tying the knot. Shalabh is in the healthcare industry. Kamya was previously married to a businessman, with whom she has a daughter named Aara. This is Shalabh's second marriage as well, and he has a son who is of the same age as Kamya's daughter.