Muslims everywhere are getting ready to embark on a journey of spiritual growth, self-reflection, and community bonding. As the world awaits the arrival of Ramadan 2025, the holy month, marked by intense prayer, fasting, and evening celebrations, begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the start of a sacred period of devotion and renewal.

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (US), Australia, and other Islamic and Western countries are expected to mark the beginning of Ramadan, following the crescent sighting on Friday. This means Saturday, Feb 29, will be the first fast of Ramadan in these countries. In any case the moon is not sighted on Friday, Ramadan will commence in the west on Sunday.

Significance of Ramadan

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. It is a time for self-reflection and spiritual growth. Muslims also spend more time in prayer and reading the Quran during this month. Many mosques offer additional services during Ramadan, including Taraweeh prayers.

The Grand Mufti of Australia has urged those who sight the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony. Moon sighting appeals have also been issued in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. In India, the projected Sehri and Iftar times on 1 March 2025 have been shared.

Despite the variations in moon sighting and start dates, the arrival of Ramadan remains a universal experience of faith, reflection, and togetherness for Muslims worldwide. Muslims across the Emirates will join the global observation effort on February 28, following guidance from religious authorities.

The holy month of Ramadan also brings with it certain dietary practices. Eating a balanced Sehri (pre-dawn meal) is crucial for sustaining energy throughout the day. It is recommended to opt for high-fiber foods, proteins, and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it is best to open the Iftar meal with dates and water. Dates provide quick energy, and water helps with hydration before eating a full meal. Overindulging in fried, oily, or sugary foods after breaking the fast can lead to bloating and discomfort.

Interestingly, Ramadan is likely to occur twice in 2030, owing to differences between the Gregorian and the Islamic/ Hijri calendar. This was explained by Dr. Sobeih Al Saadi, an astronomer. "The Hijri year differs from the Gregorian year by about 11 days, and this means that every 33 years, Ramadan is repeated twice in one year," he explained.

The residents of Abu Dhabi are required to adjust their Sehar and Iftari timings by adding or deducting a few minutes. The Supreme Court 's special session will sit and deliberate on the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision. The Kingdom's main observatories are in Sudair and Tumair, and sightings of the new moon from the two observatories are part of the official decision. The Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan 2025 will also be live broadcast on the official TV Channels.