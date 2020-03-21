Over the years, we have seen many advertisements trying to stretch and test the accepting capacity of the Indian audience. While few were accepted, few landed in trouble. And Dino Morea's old ad with Bipasha Basu was one such advertisement, which people found hard to digest.

The ad was for the Swiss based innerwear company – Cadila. For the ad, Dino had to pull Bipasha Basu's innerwear with his teeth while he remained bare chested, wearing only his underwear. Lying on the sofa, Bipasha was seen enjoying Dino's act. The act was heavily criticised for its bold content back then and had been even taken down.

Milind Soman - Madhu Sapre ad

Apart from this ad, the other ad that raised eyebrows was Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre's advertisement for Tuff shoes. The couple, who were apparently dating back then, were seen naked, caressing each –other while a python was wrapped around them. The duo was seen wearing only the shoes which they were advertising for. A lot of hue-and-cry happened over the ad.

Elsie Nanji, the woman who had picturised and conceptualised the ad shoot said, "But the whole thing was unnecessary, as proved in court. The irrational judgments made by the unsensitised public caused this to have a domino effect."

"I feel the best thing to do in this kind of situation is not hidden. Face it head-on and take responsibility so that you can sort it out." Mumbai Mirror later quoted her as saying, "My claim to fame is that I've seen Milind Soman naked."

In her defence, Madhu Sapre had said, "I think I was shocked in the sense, I found it very funny because.. I didn't expect it from the film industry because the film is such a field or career where.. nowadays you see movies, unless and until you don't expose and if you don't have a sexy image, you are nowhere. I have not killed anybody, I have not robbed anybody, I don't know what they are talking about."