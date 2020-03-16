While the advertisement industry has become much more suave and experimental in the last few years, the audience too has evolved to accept and digest out-of-the-box ads. However, there was a time when Tuff shoe advertisement had stirred shockwaves across the nation for its bold content, featuring Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre.

Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre were prolific names in the industry when the brand approached them for the daring advertisement. The fact that the two were in a relationship back then helped them pose for it with much more ease and confidence. The advertisement showed Milind Soman and Madhu totally nude, holding and caressing each other, while a python was wrapped around them. The only accessory they were seen wearing was the Tuff shoes.

Elsie Nanji's statement

Economic Times had quoted Elsie Nanji, the woman behind the photo-shoot saying, "It was quite a difficult time as I felt responsible for so many people — the photographer and models. Although the ad was accepted by the client and released, I felt a lot of pressure at the time as other people had to suffer because I had chosen a particular route."

"But the whole thing was unnecessary, as proved in court. The irrational judgments made by the unsensitised public caused this to have a domino effect. I feel the best thing to do in this kind of situation is not hidden. Face it head-on and take responsibility so that you can sort it out." Mumbai Mirror later quoted her as saying, "My claim to fame is that I've seen Milind Soman naked."

Madhu broke her silence

On being asked what her reaction to the whole furore was, Madhu said, "I think I was shocked in the sense, I found it very funny because.. I didn't expect it from the film industry because the film is such a field or career where.. nowadays you see movies, unless and until you don't expose and if you don't have a sexy image, you are nowhere. I have not killed anybody, I have not robbed anybody, I don't know what they are talking about." She further said that she would take it as a professional hazard and nothing more.