Right when the world thought they were going to tie the knot, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham shocked everyone with the news of their break-up. The duo, who were in a relationship for almost a decade, was considered one of the strongest and most popular B-town couples. However, their romance died a slow and dirty death.

Bipasha and John had bowled us over with their sizzling chemistry in films like – Jism, Madhoshi and Aetbaar. However, just as they talked about being in love, the duo didn't restrain from talking about their break-up either. Both John and Bipasha talked to the media about their much-publicised break-up. While the reason for them parting ways still remains unclear, speculations of infidelity and commitment issues kept cropping up.

While Bipasha had said that their break-up was not amicable, John had given a different version on a talk show and had said, "When we broke up, we spoke about it like two very mature individuals and realised that we were not on the same plane."

On being friends with ex, Bipasha said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "See if your ex is an assh*le it's not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn't gel well between you then, of course, it's possible, but it depends."

While Bipasha Basu is now happily married to Karan Singh Grover, John Abraham is also a doting husband to wife Priya Runchal. Ever since her marriage, Bipasha has been painting the town red with her adorable chemistry with hubby Karan Singh Grover. While everyone speculated that Bipasha's marriage with Karan won't stand the test of time, the couple has been married for three years and going strong, reinstating our faith in the institution of marriage.