Dileep, the Janapriya Nayakan of Mollywood is now leading a happy married life with Kavya Madhavan, the actress whom he married after ending his marital relationship with lady Superstar Manju Warrier. After the divorce of Manju Warrier and Dileep, many rumors surfaced on the internet stating that it was the latter's romantic affair with Kavya that resulted in their break up.

Dileep said Kavya Madhavan is just a friend

After the divorce, during an interview given to Reporter TV, Dileep told Nikesh Kumar that Kavya Madhavan is not the reason behind his divorce. He also added that Kavya Madhavan is one of his best friends, just like Nayanthara and Mamta Mohandas.

"Kavya Madhavan is not the reason behind my divorce. I feel really sad that Kavya Madhavan is being made a scapegoat. People who spread these rumors should understand that they too have women in their homes. For me, Kavya Madhavan is a great friend like Nayanthara, Mamta Mohandas, Amala Paul, and Meera Jasmine. My friendship with Kavya Madhavan began around 20 years back," said Dileep.

During the interview, Dileep also added that he respects and admires Manju Warrier as an actress and mother.

"Manju Warrier is a great actress. She is now leading a happy life with her career. Moreover, she is the mother of my daughter Meenakshi. As a result, I did not intend to reveal the reason behind my divorce, as I want to stay away from further issues," added Dileep.

Dileep finally married Kavya Madhavan

Even though Dileep had denied his alleged romantic relationship with Kavya Madhavan multiple times, the couple finally tied the knot on November 25, 2016. The couple gave birth to a daughter named Mahalakshmi on October 19, 2018.

Dileep is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan' which is being directed by Nadirshah. The shooting of the movie is progressing steadily, and the makers will soon finalize the release date.