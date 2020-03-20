Kollywood audience witnessed a strange controversy several years ago when an actress slammed the makers of using a body double to shoot intimate scenes and projecting it as if she had done it. After hitting the headlines for a few days, the issue died immediately when she stated that the controversy was due to a miscommunication.

Nazriya Nazim vs Naiyaandi Makers

We are talking about Nazriya Nazim, who had come down heavily on the makers of Dhanush's Naiyaandi. She accussed the makers of shooting intimate scene using a body-double without her permission. To be precise, she was upset with the the seequnece where the hero touches the navel of the heroine.

Although she had reportedly not done the scene, it was damaging her image and good reputation.

"I have complained against the producer-director of Naiyaandi to Nadigar Sangam (SIFAA) for cheating. They have used a body double to shoot scenes without my permission. This is against contractual agreements. We will take legal action," posted Nazriya on her Facebook page.

"Director Sarkunam has used a body double to shoot some intimate scenes in the film. He didn't seek permission from me for the same and when I contacted him he said that since I was unwilling to shoot that particular scene, he used a double. I want immediate action to be taken against the director or producer," Nazriya said in her statement to SIFAA.

Nazriya Nazim Gives Green Signal

Nazriya Nazim, who was in love with Fahadh Faasil and scheduled to marry him, had also filed a complaint over the issue with the Chennai Commissioner.

Later, the actress had given a green signal for its release after watching the Naiyaandi in a special screen before the film's theatrical release. "I am convinced that none of the scenes with the body double have been used in the film. So I have no more grievance with the producer or the release of the film,"she claimed.

However, for the public it looked like a staged drama to gain publicity for the Dhanush-starrer ahead of its release.