It was on April 16, 2019, that Kunchakko Boban and Priya welcomed their baby boy. The birth of little Izhaak became an internet sensation, as the couple waited for almost 14 years to welcome a new member to their family. Now, a picture of Izhaak along with Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal and Priya has gone viral on the internet.

The most adorable picture on the internet

Kunchakko Boban, as we all know, is now the most charming actor in the industry, and he is still the heartthrob of women audiences in the state due to his stylish looks and adorable screen presence. The photo shared by Priya clearly proves that young Izhaak is following his dad's way.

Chackochan's son looks as pretty as a cute doll, and the attractive smiles of Priya, Nazriya, and Amal added up to the beauty of this picture.

Kunchakko Boban flying high

Kunchakko Boban is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Anjaam Pathira' directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas. The crime thriller which was released on January 10, 2020, received critical acclaim from audiences, and it is still continuing its dream run in theatres. As per the latest reports, this thriller has already collected more than 50 crores worldwide.

Kunchakko Boban's dream project directed by Martin Prakkat is now currently in its production stage. Recently, the actor has shared a picture where he can be seen flaunting muscles, and it has gone viral on the internet. Fans of Chackochan believe that the actor will break his stereotype romantic hero image through this upcoming flick.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan so far has a decent 2020. 'Varane Avashyamundu' that stars Dulquer along with Suresh Gopi and Shobhana became a sleeper hit at the box-office, while his Tamil movie 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' is receiving positive responses from all corners. Dulquer is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kurup'.