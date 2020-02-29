The Additional Special Sessions Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Mollywood actor Kunchakko Boban in the actress abduction case. The warrant has been issued as the actor failed to appear for witness examination as a part of the trial procedure. As per reports, this warrant has been handed over to the Nedumbasserry Police Station.

Why Kunchakko Boban did not turn up for the trial?

Kuchakko Boban was supposed to testify in the trial on February 28, but the actor did not appear in the court as he was busy with the filming of his movie in Kodaikanal.

On Friday, actresses Geethu Mohandas and Samyuktha Varma had also appeared on the court to give their witness statements. However, the court decided to record the statements of Geethu, and Samyuktha was spared, as the latter's testimony is very similar to that of Geethu.

It was on January 06, 2020, that the court framed charges against the alleged offenders in the actress abduction case that includes Mollywood Superstar Dileep, Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu.

Dileep had earlier pleaded the court to remove his name from the list of accused. However, the court denied the plea stating that there is prima facia evidence against the actor.

Dileep and Manju Warrier appeared in the court

The Additional Special Sessions Court was once the family court, and it was from this building that Dileep and Manju Warrier met together to get a divorce. In the same court, Manju Warrier appeared on Thursday and gave her witness statement. Legal experts believe that Manju Warrier's witness statement has a strong significance in determining the judicial journey of this case.

It was in February 2017 that a prominent Mollywood actress who has acted in all South Indian languages was allegedly abducted and raped in a vehicle. Key accused Pulsar Suni was arrested by the police, and later, investigation officers nabbed Dileep, and he was remanded for 87 days before getting bail.