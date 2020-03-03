How often we see a Malayalam actor's Tamil film occupying the number one spot at the Chennai box office in its first weekend? Dulquer Salmaan has achieved this rare feat with his latest movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Collection

In the first weekend, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, shortly known as KKK, has earned Rs 78.56 lakh from 192 shows in its first weekend. The film has opened to positive review which is expected to boost its business in the days to come.

Draupathi off to Good Start

Rishi Richard's Draupathi is in the second position at the Chennai box office. The film has earned Rs 59.42 lakh from 180 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu which is a good number for a film that does not have a leading actor in the cast. It has garnered mixed reviews from the audience, while a section of critics have come down heavily on the flick, calling it a casteist film.

Oh My Kadavule has entered third weekend by raking in Rs 31.65 lakh from 147 shows. The total collection of the movie, which has Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the leads, stands at Rs 2.43 crore. It has now earned a 'super hit' status at the Chennai box office.

Mafia Slows Down

Surprisingly, Arun Vijay's Mafia has witnessed a huge drop in its collection in its second weekend. The film has collected Rs 28.64 lakh from 87 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.37 crore.

Hollywood movie The Invisible Man has got a below-average opening by collecting Rs 10.23 lakh from 30 shows. Whereas much-hyped Thappad has earned Rs 10.08 lakh from 48 shows.

The business of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma has slowed down in its second weekend as it could earn only Rs 3.58 lakh from 15 shows. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 26.55 lakh.

Hiphop Aadhi's Naan Sirithaal has collected Rs 3.55 lakh from 30 shows in its third weekend. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 2.08 crore. Hindi movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan has made a collection of Rs 1.29 lakh from 15 shows to take its total tally to Rs 33.93 lakh.