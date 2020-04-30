More than a decade ago singer Chris Brown and pop star Rihanna were dating each other and both were one of the famous celebrity couples.

But the things changed drastically on Sunday night when the couple was returning from the Clive Davis Grammy party prior to the big event in 2009. The major argument began in the car after a woman Brown had an affair earlier, approached the couple at Davis's party.

'Why the hell did I hit her?'

"I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her being upset. But then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the hell did I hit her?

"From there, she just spits in my face, spits blood in my face, so it enraged me even more. It was a real fight in a car," Brown revealed in his 2017 documentary called 'Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life.'

After the fight, a photo of Rihanna's bruised and battered face was made public by the police when she accused Brown assaulting her.

Brown was charged and subsequently pled guilty to assault and was ordered to do six months of community service and undergo counselling for domestic abuse and received five years of probation.

In the documentary, Brown confessed that to this day he hates assaulting Rihanna and said that this incident will haunt him forever.