Sonakshi Sinha revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who introduced her to films with Dabangg, met her for the first time when she was working as an audience manager. The Bhaijan of Bollywood asked her to lose weight.

Having made her acting debut with Dabangg in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha is now gearing up for the release of her 21st movie Khandaani Shafakhana, which is slated to hit the screens on August 2. The movie is about a Punjabi girl, who runs a fertility clinic. The actress is playing this girl, which is another author-backed role for her. Hence, she is excited about it and is heavily promoting the film.

Along with Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen promoting Khandani Shafakhana in SET's hit TV show The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. She recently visited the sets of the show to shoot for her special episode. She will be seen sharing her funniest tales and deepest secrets while enjoying the tickling jokes Kapil cracks.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in hit films like Lootera, Ittefaq, Akira, Rowdy Rathore, but acting in films was never on her list until Salman Khan showed faith in her. She always had a heavy built and thus never thought of getting into acting. Talking to Kapil, she also shared the story of how she got her role in Dabangg.

Sonakshi Sinha also revealed in the show that she was working as an audience manager in a fashion show when Salman discovered her. She said, "I was at a fashion show working as an audience manager and Salman was sitting in the audience. He already knew that I was Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and he came to me humbly and suggested me to lose weight as he looked forward to casting me in his movie."

Sonakshi Sinha also revealed that she could not give a treat to Salman Khan as she did not have a lot of money. The 32-year-old actress added, "I was extremely elated and seeing me excited, he jokingly asked me to treat him to celebrate this news but I only had Rs 3000 in my wallet. Yes! Imagine the star asking for a treat and I was having only Rs 3000 that too what I earned from that fashion show."

That day is still clear in her mind as it was the day when she dedicated herself to lose weight and now what she has achieved is not hidden from anyone. Further in the show, Sonakshi will reveal that her style icon in the industry is none other than Ranveer Singh. The actress will also be seen talking about the fittest actor in Bollywood, according to her.