The advancement in technology that includes the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) powered with automation has changed the entire course of human lives. According to a report from Progressive Policy Think Tank (IPPR), more than 40 percent of the jobs which humans are doing now could be automated in the future, which means either machines, bots or robots could replace human power in the coming years. Multi-billionaire Bill Gates had also foreseen this possibility, and he once talked about the rise of automation on planet earth.

Robots could pay taxes

In a 2017 interview with Quartz, Gates predicted that most of the jobs in the future will be carried out using robots. Keeping this in mind, the philanthropist billionaire claimed that robot taxes could be introduced in the future.

"There will be taxes related to automation. Right now, the human worker who does, say, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed and you get income tax, social security tax, all those things. If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you'd think that we'd tax the robot at a similar level," said Gates.

Transhumanist thoughts about the advent of artificial intelligence

A few months back, a transhumanist thinker had predicted that robots powered with AI could complete all human tasks by 2050. David Wood, president of the London Futurists, and treasurer of the Transhumanist Party in the United Kingdom believes that humans will be allowed to move to post-compulsory work society, as artificial intelligence gains dominance.

Wood also urged humans to use the advantages offered by artificial intelligence to improve their biological capabilities.

"I believe there's a 50 percent chance of artificial general intelligence, and hence the possibility of robots doing all human tasks, by the middle of the century and I've said there's about a 10 percent chance we might have this by 2025," said Wood.

Professor David J Gunkel, a top expert in robot ethics at Northern Illinois University, Chicago believes that future humans will be a mix of organics and technology. According to Gunkel, the implementation of advanced tech in the human body could elevate the physical and mental capabilities of human beings.