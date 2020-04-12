Anushka Shetty had many links-up since she entered film industry in mid 2000. From a leading producer to top actors, her name was tagged with many people from Tollywood. Before the rumours of her seeing Prabhas surfaced, there were wide-spread reports of the Bengaluru-girl dating Telugu actor Gopichand.

Anushka-Gopichand Affair

She had worked with Gopichand in Lakshyam and Souryam. People had liked their combination and it was during the making of Lakshyam, they had reportedly fell in love, as per the Telugu media.

There were lots of rumours on her movement and Anushka Shetty was worried about the information about her whereabouts leaking to media. Upon carrying out investigation, the Baahubali girl came to know that it was none other than her driver who was leaking information about her to the media.

Anushka Shetty was angry and she fired him from the job. After the reports on this incident surfaced in media, the actress had avoided talking to the press. Later, the actress had requested media not to write false reports about her.

Anushka's Reaction

"I am very happy working in Telugu films. However, some newspaper are unnecessarily writing about me. The news about me has been fabricated. I request the film journalists to spare me from such gossips," she had told a daily.

Later, the rumours of her affair with Gopichand gradually died. Now, she is being linked up with Prabhas. Although the actors have denied the rumours on their relationship, time and again speculations on their wedding continue to surface in media.

Nonetheless, she is expected to tie the knot in 2020. Recently, at a function to mark her 15-year in film industry, actress Charmy Kaur raised the topic. "Everyone is asking one question. Sweety 'Pelli eppodu?' (when will you get married?)."

"I have also a question 'pelli eppodu!' I don't know (laughs). Definitely, people will come to know when I tie the knot," visibly confused Anushka Shetty responded to Charmy Kaur's question.