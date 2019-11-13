Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a huge fan following amongst the Tamil audience, has been able to strike a chord in the Telugu states too with a few of her recent films releasing here. She has been in talks with Telugu filmmakers for a while now to make a debut in the Telugu film industry and with Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL she finally got the chance.

Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL is being directed by Nageshwara Reddy and has Sundeep Kishan and Hansika Motwani in lead roles.

But much before her first Telugu film hits the screens, Varalaxmi has signed up for her second Telugu film as well. As per the latest report, the actress has been roped in to play a key role in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's next film.

Tentatively titled as #RT66, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Samuthirakhani in a key role. The film will be directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Tagore Madhu. The makers have confirmed that the project will go on floors soon.

Once again, Ravi Teja will be seen playing a cop in this film, which will have music by Thaman SS. The cast of the film is getting bigger with each passing day, according to reports.

Neither Varalaxmi nor the makers of the film have made any announcement on the actress being part of the film. The film is going to be an action-drama and will be released later this year. More updates from the team are awaited.

Varalaxmi was earlier seen in Maari 2, Sarkar, Pandem Kodi and other films.