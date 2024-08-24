An old video of Telugu actor Allu Arjun has resurfaced on Reddit, igniting discussions among fans and netizens. In the clip, Arjun is seen making a comparison between his fellow actor Prabhas and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, praising Prabhas for his exceptional action sequences.

In the viral video, Allu Arjun states, "Prabhas does great fights and is number one in all." He even references a comment by renowned director SS Rajamouli, who once remarked that "Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas."

This comparison has sparked a wide range of reactions on Reddit, with users sharing diverse opinions. Some questioned the comparison, arguing that both actors have their unique styles and strengths that make them difficult to compare directly.

A couple of comments were made as netizens had their say. Some users interpreted Arjun's statement as a compliment focusing on Hrithik Roshan's huge influence in Hindi films, especially in North India. They think that it is evidence of his talent or achievements to match up Prabhas against somebody so important.

Some argued it was just a way to promote Prabhas rather than downplay Hrithik Roshan's status as a superstar. One user jokingly said watching Akshay Kumar pull off an amazing stunt and then saying Jackie Chan wasn't so good.

The talk around Prabhas' comparisons comes after Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently criticized Prabhas' look in his new sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. During an interview for a podcast, Warsi gave accolades to Amitabh Bachchan but dissed the appearance of Prabha likening him to "joker."

This suggests that both Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan's comparison has triggered emotions among their fans hence indicating how much these cinema stars are loved.