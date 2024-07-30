Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are avid social media users and are often seen updating their fans about their day-to-day lives. Hrithik often drops thirst-trap drool-worthy shirtless photos of him flaunting his chiselled abs, while Saba, is often seen documenting her fitness journey on social media.

The much-in-love couple were in the news recently for their break up. Their breakup started after the actor made a solo appearance at Ambani's wedding lately. Rumours were rife that the couple had parted ways and hence chose to stay away from the public eye.

How did the rumours speculate?

A Reddit user claimed said that Hrithik attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without Saba. Hrithik was also seen sans his girlfriend at the last rites of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's mother, Menaka Irani. The Reddit user also said that the actor did not even promote Saba's latest song, which added fuel to their breakup rumours.

The post read, "HR (Hrithik Roshan), Saba broke up??? This is the second time he has been spotted without her. The first was at the Ambani's, and now at Farah's place. He was with his mom instead. He didn't promote her latest song. What's happening there?"

But it looks like these are all baseless speculations, as Hrithik and Saba haven't parted ways and they were spotted last night in Mumbai.

Hrithik and Saba's movie date

On Sunday, Hrithik and Saba were spotted in the town holding each other's hands. They both headed for a movie date and chose to mask it up while getting clicked by the paparazzi. The couple opted for a casual look.

Hrithik and Saba are very much in love and their relationship is going headstrong.

Saba spoke about not getting the job

A few months ago, Saba took to her Instagram stories and talked about not being offered a job, as a voice-over artist as she is Hrithik Roshan's GF. She took to her Instagram and shared," I never told anyone I'm quitting, never said I'm disinterested, I never altered my sessions fee, nothing was different from my end so what changed". She further wrote," I was entirely clueless, I was clueless until a month ago when I met a director I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay and I just couldn't help myself and straight up asked him- "Hey man I'm curious why don't you guys call me for VOs anymore? What happened?" And what followed has my mind completely boggled. This is what he said- 'oh we just thought you wouldn't like to do something like voice-over anymore... given.' Well, you can imagine what was implied".

Saba mentioned losing her whole career after dating Hrithik and called out the regressive behaviour," So I lost a whole career that I loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn't need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mind.

Work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. He will be next seen in 'War 2' with Jr NTR. They already shot some portions of the film in Mumbai. Siddharth Anand confirmed Hrithik's return to 'Krrish 4'.