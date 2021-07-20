Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the big celebrity that she is today, the diva was making her way through advertisements. In her earlier days, Rai was seen in several advertisements. However, there was one ad where she left an instant mark. The ad was that of a drinking commercial and also featured Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary.

Aishwarya's tryst with the ad

On Farooq Sheikh's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Aishwarya opened up about the advertisment. She revealed how embarrassing it was for her to shoot for the Pepsi commercial.

Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar said that people started recognising Aishwarya after the ad as "Sanju". "When this advertisement ended, wherever I travelled in India, from 4-year-olds to 90-year-olds, especially male, would ask me who is Sanju," he said. See the ad here:

To which, Aishwarya replied that Prahlad made her go for wet hair and red lips. "I couldn't do it, I had several retakes," she added. "Aishwarya was this little innocent, young thing. I was trying to brief her posture. I would say pose this way, pose that way, it wasn't happening. She was very awkward and she's saying 'No, I don't like this, what do you want me to do.' I said you have to seduce five men in this room," Kakkar revealed.

Embarassing moment

To this, Aishwarya said that she found the whole thing quite embarrassing. "I was feeling so bad because he had done this and there was Aamir, who is so sincere, so he said I'll stand for cues. So he stands behind the camera and give that look and I was like completely new and completely nervous," she concluded.