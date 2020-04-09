One of Akshay Kumar's most remembered films on police officers was Khakee (2004), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite him. While the film marked Akshay and Aishwarya's first film together, one incident from the film that is still remembered by the beauty queen's fans is her infamous accident on sets.

It was during the film's shoot in Trimbakeshwar, about 25km from Nashik, when Aishwarya was hit by an out-of-control jeep and was thrown by the side of the road. According to a report in FilmyBeat, the actress was rehearsing for a scene with co-star Tusshar Kapoor.

The jeep was supposed to stop 20 feet away from Aishwarya and Tusshar but unfortunately, the driver lost control and hit the former Miss World, leaving her with a fractured foot and bruises. There were also reports that she was on bed rest for about a month.

Akshay helped Aishwarya:

Some reports suggested that Akshay, like a true star, 'saved' the Bachchan bahu at the right time. However, in an interview with Subhash K Jha, the Khiladi star refuted the rumour of 'saving' her. "I didn't save Aishwarya Rai's life. That sounds very dramatic. I just happened to be there when she was in a distressed situation. So I did the most logical thing: I drove her to a hospital. That is it. I would do the same for anyone," he had said.

Abhishek Bachchan at 'Aishwarya point':

The spot where the accident took place was later named Aishwarya point. A few years ago, Abhishek Bachchan had shot for an action sequence for his movie All Is Well at the same location and he took it to Facebook to share it. The actor wrote, "How life comes a full circle. I was shooting today at this location which is called Aishwarya point!!! Yup you read it correct. This is the same location where 12yrs ago Aishwarya was shooting for Khakee and had an accident where a bus crashed into her."

Abhishek, who felt more than blessed for his wife surviving the accident, further wrote, "She miraculously survived (thank God!).This is that very spot, hence the name. And today I shot here a car chase with a truck."