Bollywood is no stranger to controversies. Celebrities are faced with controversies or find themselves embroiled in controversies every other day. It's how they handle it, that people are impressed by.

Akshay Kumar like all celebrities are asked to comment on various controversies by the media at events. With a lot of experience, the actor manages to give some of the best responses even in the toughest of situations. When asked to comment on the infamous Kangana-Hrithik controversy, the actor managed to make everybody laugh with his response.

Akshay Kumar's reaction to the Kangana-Hrithik controversy

The Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan controversy have been an endless story of back and forth until everybody got tired. Still, nobody has forgotten it and will not for a while. Many celebrities also got dragged into the middle of it because they were close to the two Bollywood actors.

Akshay Kumar is known for his wit and humour. He is also one of the few in the industry who really knows how to deal with the media's questions and give it to them straight. At an event, which he was attending with Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez, a media representative asked for his comments on the Kangana-Hrithik controversy.

The actor apart from looking frustrated, says annoyed, "It's happening in Bollywood? It's happening in my building!" The press and the members on stage all burst into laughter, so does Akshay Kumar. However, the actor added that he hoped the whole situation would pass, and be resolved. He said the media needs to quieten over the matter since they were milking it for what it's worth.