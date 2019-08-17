WhatsApp is one of the primary communication solutions in the digital era today and it tries to make it easier for everyone. With the roll-out of new features, WhatsApp is constantly improving the user experience on its app as well as the web. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app is going to introduce two new features that will make it easier for its users to chat on the web.

WhatsApp Web does not work independently but adds a second screen to your messages. While the mobile app, both Android and iOS versions, receive new features more frequently, the web version isn't left out in the cold completely. WABetaInfo discovered two new features WhatsApp is testing for its web interface.

WhatsApp Web users can expect Albums and Grouped Stickers to be rolled out soon. Through these new features, WhatsApp will make it easier for users to chat on the PC without individual images or stickers acquiring the full space on the screen.

Both features have been available on the mobile apps, but it's time WhatsApp Web gets them too. WhatsApp's Album feature will group photos and videos in a single bubble, which saves space on the chat screen and makes it easier to forward them with a single tap. Users can also delete images and videos in bulk by selecting the bubble, saving time.

Similarly, Grouped Stickers will work as an extension of Albums and group two stickers in a row on the WhatsApp Web. There's no word on the release of these features to the public as WhatsApp is still working on them. But the fact that it has been spotted in beta versions means users can expect them to arrive sooner than later.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also introduced fingerprint lock support for its Android version of the app. The feature has been available in iOS for a while now, but Android users are going to get it soon. The fingerprint authentication feature integrated within WhatsApp is under beta testing, and it will be rolled out as soon all the bugs are ironed out.

Other notable features WhatsApp users can soon expect include Instagram-like Boomerang feature, a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app along with a new multi-platform system and more. Stay tuned for updates.