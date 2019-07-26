Upcoming WhatsApp feature will resolve the biggest pain point of WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is the world's largest and the most popular cross-platform instant messaging app, but it's not fully co-operative towards the PCs. WhatsApp Web was released in 2015, but there hasn't been any major development in the area as users are still required to have the phone connected to the internet in order to use WhatsApp on a PC browser.

WhatsApp Web is certainly convenient as it would keep working professionals to seamlessly switch between tabs to send and receive messages without having to check the phone as long as it is connected to the internet. But it looks like WhatsApp might end the PC browser's dependence on a smartphone.

According to WABetaInfo, a prominent blog that follows the app's development, WhatsApp is working on a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app along with a new multi-platform system. In simple words, WhatsApp will work independently on a PC even when your phone is off. Quite a relief, right?

Additionally, the benefit of WhatsApp UWP app will extend beyond Windows platforms and all the way to Xbox. So the next time you're playing your favourite game on Microsoft's console, you'll be able to reply to the WhatsApp message without worrying about the phone being connected to the internet or even being turned on.

There's no concrete evidence to support the new WhatsApp update, but it comes from WABetaInfo, which has accurately predicted several features, including WhatsApp for Business. The blog has a track record for reporting about features still in beta with credible screenshots. But this time around, there's no ETA on when WhatsApp UWP app would roll out to the public and whether the Facebook-owned platform is working on a macOS version as well.

But Apple users needn't be completely disappointed. There's strong evidence pointing towards WhatsApp for iPad, a reference to which was spotted in one of the beta builds of the app. Such important changes will keep over 1.5 billion active users across the globe loyal to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also working on several other features, but one of the most-requested ones is the dark mode, which was also spotted in a beta build by the blog. The dark theme for the app is yet to be confirmed, but we can expect it to arrive sooner than later.