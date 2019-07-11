WhatsApp is the globally-recognised and highly-recommended instant messaging app. With a billion-plus userbase and millions of monthly active users, it is upon WhatsApp to ensure it stays on top of everything. Bringing ease of use and new features is one of the ways to keep the app fresh despite an ocean of other options out there.

To that end, WhatsApp continuously adds new features to its app in order to enhance the user experience. According to WABetaInfo, a beta tracking site for the popular app, WhatsApp is working on Quick Edit Media Shortcut feature that will allow users to easily edit files users have sent or received during a chat or group chat.

The new feature is not available yet, but the screenshots shared online to give a fair idea of how it will work. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will simplify making minor modifications to media files and send them or forward them in chats. Users will see a new "Edit" button upon opening a received or sent media file within the app.

Using the instant edit option, users can make minor changes like crop image, scribble, add text, stickers and more without having to save a particular file. It merely saves a few extra steps users would have to without the new feature. It is nice to see WhatsApp understand the importance of tiny things.

According to the report, the feature will work on both Android and iOS. Considering it is a minor feature, it shouldn't take long before we see it arrive in future updates. Stay tuned for updates.