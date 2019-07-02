WhatsApp is undeniably the most popular messaging app, used by over a billion users across the globe. The abundance of features and quality of service offered by WhatsApp is unparalleled. But a lot of users are not aware of all the things WhatsApp can do, which could make life a lot easier.

One of the most annoying things while using WhatsApp can be communicating using voice messages. If you do not have your headphones connected, you're either forced to live in mystery or play the audio out loud and broadcast it to everyone around you. In both cases, the outcome isn't ideal. But what if we told you there's another way - an incredible trick that will save you from public embarrassment.

WhatsApp is constantly rolling out new updates to introduce new features, but the WhatsApp trick we are talking about has been around for a while now. If you're stuck in a situation where you do not have access to your earphones, but it is imperative to listen to a voice message, simply lift the phone and place it on your ear.

WhatsApp will identify the gesture and switch the audio playback from stereo to the phone's earpiece. It is worth noting that users must hit the play button and place the phone on the year immediately to avoid publicly broadcasting your friend's message.

This way WhatsApp users can mimic a phone call, by listening to voice messages and responding to them privately. No one around you has to know a thing, especially if you have friends who love to put you in embarrassing situations.

So the next time you don't have your earphones, remember this trick as it can save you from facing an awkward situation.

Since we are talking about voice messaging feature in WhatsApp, there's another feature worthy of mentioning. When you are recording a message to send, you no longer have to hold down that mic button. Simply tap on the recording button and drag it upwards towards the lock icon on the screen. This way, you can record your message without putting your finger through stress. Once the recording is complete, simply push the send button and the voice message will be delivered to the recipient.