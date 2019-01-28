Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used messenger apps in the world and one of the prime reasons for high adoption rate is the ease of exchanging messages and multimedia contents on multiple platforms and availability of several value-added features. Now, the company has introduced the much-awaited picture-in-picture feature for the web application.

Reliable tipster WABetaInfo has claimed that WhatsApp for the web has received a new update (version number: 0.3.2041) bringing several bug fixes and most importantly the picture-in-picture option allowing users to watch video clips sent from one sender while chatting with another simultaneously.

Here's how the picture-in-picture feature works on WhatsApp for the web:

If a sender shares a video URL link from YouTube (& also Facebook, Instagram and Streamable!) on WhatsApp and you were supposedly working on PC and happen to install the web version on it. You can click on the video and it will start playing. At the very same, if anybody sends you a message and need to be replied, you can change the chat and reply, while the video forms a bubble in the screen and continue to play until it ends. Once that is done, you can swipe to clear the screen off the video.

This is a welcome addition to the WhatsApp and users will greatly benefit with this multi-tasking option.

In a related development, Facebook-owned company has launched the web and desktop version of the enterprise-friendly WhatsApp Business. Previously, it was available on the mobile app version. Now, it also comes with new features such as quick reply, labels and chat list filtering. This will further improve the communication experience with the shop owners and the consumers.

