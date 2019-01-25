As the Facebook-owned messenger app company marks the first year anniversary of the WhatsApp Business, announced new features to enhance the user experience of the enterprise owners and their clients.

With a span of one year, WhatsApp Business has managed to register more than five million active businesses and they, as per the company, succeeded in attracting more customers than ever before. For instance, Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic says that 30-percent of its new sales are generated through WhatsApp Business.

In an effort to further improve WhatsApp Business services, the company is making it accessible on the web and will come in a desktop application version for PCs. Previously, WhatsApp Business was available only via mobile applications. It will also offer options such as quick reply, labels and chat list filtering.

New WhatsApp for web and desktop app features' description:

Quick Replies: These are frequent messages to answer common questions. Simply press the "/" on your keyboard to select a quick reply and send.

Labels: Organize your contacts or chats with labels, so you can easily find them again.

Chat List Filtering: Easily manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

"Using these features on a computer helps businesses save time and get back to their customers quickly. We're excited to keep growing WhatsApp Business and introducing new features that make it easy for customers to find and engage with businesses that are important to them," WhatsApp said in a statement.