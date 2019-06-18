WhatsApp is constantly thriving to improve the user experience of its billion-plus users by introducing new features. But before those features go public, the Facebook-owned messaging application does thorough series of beta tests. One of the benefits of being beta tester is to try out unreleased features in their almost-complete glory.

One such beta feature has gained spotlight after WABetaInfo reported it last week. If rolled out publicly, the new feature spotted in Android beta version 2.19.173 could save users from a great deal of embarrassment. You ask how? Well, you'll get a clear indication of whom an image is being sent out before actually hitting the send button.

This new addition is highly valuable, next to the option to delete sent messages. It can prevent the "This message was deleted" mystery, which is uncalled for if the recipient's inquisitiveness sees no bounds.

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature will show the name of the chosen contact in the lower left-hand corner of the image, video or GIF that you intend to send. It appears just below the title or message column. This is an addition to the contact's image (DP) that is shown while sending media.

Twitter/WABetaInfo

There's no word on exactly when the new feature will be rolled out, but it appears Android users will receive it before iOS devices. Even with so many features to ensure error-free sharing, if you end up sending that late-night drunk photo to your boss instead of a friend, be quick to use the power of deleting the message for "everyone" and not just "you". Remember that!

In recent times, we've seen some interesting changes within the app. WhatsApp has fought extremely hard to curb the spread of fake news and provocative content on its platform, which ignites violence. In addition to the current efforts, the company recently announced that it will sue anyone misusing the messaging app for practices like sending automated or bulk messages and non-personal use.

After years of being ad-free, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook is also bringing ads within the app next year. WhatsApp ads will appear in the Status tab, much like your Instagram Stories. With more than a billion users on board, Facebook is sure to make that $19 billion-worth investment profitable.