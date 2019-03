Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger app on both Android and iOS platform compared to any other rival brands. One of the primary reason is that the constant improvement in user interface and security aspects. In that order, it plans to bring new features and has already released them in beta versions for testers to get feedback.

Renowned tipster WABetaInfo has claimed that WhatsApp is testing an advanced search feature on the iOS version so that users can find old chat sessions. There is a search feature already in both the Android and iOS platforms, but the upcoming feature will help users track the chat session easily and quickly than ever before. This new advanced feature will allow WhatsApp users to locate forgotten images, videos, audio, documents, GIFs and URL links.

It also offers a preview of the message along with multimedia content for easy identification. It can be either reused as forward or can be deleted to make more space for storage for incoming new messages.

This nifty feature is expected to be released to the public in coming weeks and I have to say, it comes really handy to specifically look for multimedia content shared on WhatsApp.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also working on bringing new emojis including icons of male, female and transgender. There are several others but are hidden. It is available on Android 2.19.56 beta update.

WABetaInfo/Twitter (screen-shot)

Also, word on the street is that WhatsApp will also bring the much awaited dark mode, which not only enhances the interface of the messenger app, but also helps in saving battery life of the mobile phone.

It can be noted that Facebook's standalone Messenger app recently received a new update with the dark mode. It dulls the background to black and it looks spectacular on a smartphone screen. These apps are known to be one of the most infamous for draining phone's battery and now with the addition of the dark mode, your phone will last longer than before.

Also, WhatsApp is finally bringing Group Invite feature, which will make it mandatory for the group admin to ask for permission from an invitee to accept or reject the offer to join the group chat session. Previously, the user never had the option to reject the group chat request. Once inducted, they had to leave the group by going through several steps in the settings. Now, he or she reject the invite from joining a group beforehand.