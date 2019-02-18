Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps on both Android and iOS platforms. Lately, it has been making several improvements to offer enhanced user-experience. Now, the company is expected to bring changes to group chats, WhatsApp status and also a special app for entrepreneurs owning iPhones and iPads.

As per reliable tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make WhatsApp group admin to ask prior permission from a user before adding the latter to the group. This is a welcome move, as myself has been a victim of people adding to unwanted groups and I had to leave the community only to be added again into the same group.

If the user rejects the request, the admin will never be able to add a person to a group without the permission.

In another development, WhatsApp plans to make changes to status update notification algorithm so that only the people, whom the user has a regular chat session, will appear on top and not every person, who changes their status update.

Last but not least; Facebook-owned firm is planning to bring the WhatsApp Business app for iOS soon. It has already invited registered beta users to install the prototype version for testing and offer feedback to the company.

WhatsApp Business for Android has already become popular in India and other global markets. As per the latest report posted in January 2019, WhatsApp Business managed to register more than five million active businesses and also succeeded in attracting more customers than ever before. It also cited a Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic, which claimed 30-percent of its new sales were generated through WhatsApp Business.

It also launched desktop version last month with new features so that business owners have direct contact with customers so the latter get required information and also if need be get products delivered in quick time.

It also helps easily manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

