WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience on its platform by introducing new and exciting features. With more than 1.5 billion users globally, the cross-platform messaging app is highly popular among Android and iPhone users. To ensure the loyalty of its users, WhatsApp tests new ways to keep them entertained and fulfil their needs and demands.

WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks WhatsApp beta updates regularly, discovered a new feature in 2.19.90 beta update of the app. According to it, WhatsApp is soon going to introduce memoji stickers in its iOS version of the app, allowing iPhone users to enjoy chatting with friends and family.

WhatsApp users who are a part of the TestFlight Beta Program will only be able to get the new beta feature. WhatsApp will not release the feature to the public until the testing is complete and bug-free.

Since the feature is being tested on the iOS platform, it is natural to expect memoji stickers will arrive for iPhones before Android users get it. WhatsApp for iOS had received TouchID support in February, but Android users still haven't got fingerprint security feature. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature with beta users, which means users could get it any time soon.

This is not the only feature WhatsApp is currently working on for its users. There's an Instagram-like Boomerang feature in the works, but it appears to arrive for iOS users first and later to Android users.

Some interesting features WhatsApp is also working on include, dark mode, a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app and "WhatsApp from Facebook" tag. The company also introduced new features like a preview for voice messages before sending them out. There are several features in the pipeline but only a select few make it to the public.