Just a day after Diwali, millions of users across flocked to other social media apps, as the popular messaging app WhatsApp was facing downtime for many users across India. 

WhatsApp is now working fine for users all across India

After almost two hours of outrage, WhatsApp services have been restored for all users across the world. This was the longest outage of the year 2022.

Here's what went wrong with WhatsApp

According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 users have reported that the app has not been working for them since 12:07 pm. The outage peaked at 12:51 pm. About 74% of the users are facing problems in sending messages through the Meta-owned platform.

Speaking about the same Meta spokesperson told Reuters: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

The outrage once again becomes an opportunity for users. Netizens flocked to the microblogging platform Twitter and reported about the issue. In no time #WhatsAppDown started trending on the platform.

Whatsapp Down leads to meme fest on Twitter and Instagram!

Wa down memes
wa down memes
wa down memes

Celebrities also took to Twitter to report the outrage.

Singer Armaan Malik Tweeted: "Thank you WhatsApp for being down. thodi anxiety kam hui aaj."

Not the first time

It's certainly not the first time that WhatsApp has crashed, but the service is usually restored within just a few hours.

Other social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Facebook along with the Facebook messenger app were working fine. 

