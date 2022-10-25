Just a day after Diwali, millions of users across flocked to other social media apps, as the popular messaging app WhatsApp was facing downtime for many users across India.

WhatsApp is now working fine for users all across India

After almost two hours of outrage, WhatsApp services have been restored for all users across the world. This was the longest outage of the year 2022.

Here's what went wrong with WhatsApp

According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 users have reported that the app has not been working for them since 12:07 pm. The outage peaked at 12:51 pm. About 74% of the users are facing problems in sending messages through the Meta-owned platform.

Speaking about the same Meta spokesperson told Reuters: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

The outrage once again becomes an opportunity for users. Netizens flocked to the microblogging platform Twitter and reported about the issue. In no time #WhatsAppDown started trending on the platform.

Whatsapp Down leads to meme fest on Twitter and Instagram!

Me running to Twitter to confirm if Whatsapp is truly doing. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/xtsmtJs4oS — Belberry (@bellerberry) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Celebrities also took to Twitter to report the outrage.

Singer Armaan Malik Tweeted: "Thank you WhatsApp for being down. thodi anxiety kam hui aaj."

Thank you WhatsApp for being down. thodi anxiety kam hui aaj ???#WhatsAppDown — ARMAAN MALIK ? (@ArmaanMalik22) October 25, 2022

Not the first time

It's certainly not the first time that WhatsApp has crashed, but the service is usually restored within just a few hours.

Other social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Facebook along with the Facebook messenger app were working fine.