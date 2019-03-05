For the last several weeks, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been releasing multiple updates to the messenger app thus improving the user experience. In the latest move, it has simplified the procedure of adding new contacts on the iPhone.

WhatsApp for iOS has received a new update v2.19.30. From now on, Apple device owners can directly enter the phone number and then check if it's on WhatsApp before saving it.

This is very beneficial, particularly in my case. Being a Senior Technology Correspondent, I get lots of calls from PR agents almost every day either inviting me for product launch programs or some big announcements and if I accept it, I usually take the conversation forward using WhatsApp for venue locations and timing details. Previously, I had to fill the contact details via iPhone app and then search the name on WhatsApp. Now, I can simply paste the number and fill all other information on WhatsApp itself.

Besides this, there is also another improvement, WhatsApp has not listed in the change-log, but Eagle-eyed WABetaInfo has shown the company has added emoji category bar, which further makes easy for users to browse all emoji categories quickly.

In a related development, Facebook has enabled dark mode on its messenger app. Users just have to send the crescent moon to their friend or family and then, graphics animation with a shower of a crescent moon with smiley faces drops on the screen indicating, you have unlocked the dark mode. It will show you a short cut to the setting to activate the dark mode.

With colourful DPs and black background makes the dark mode spectacular on a smartphone screen. Now, many WhatsApp users are asking the parent company to bring the same to the latter soon.

It can be noted that WhatsApp has been beta testing the dark mode on Android phones for quite some time and its matter of weeks if not days for the new interface to take effect on WhatsApp messenger app.

Other features, which are expected to come to WhatsApp include a new line of emoji, group invite, advanced search, which will allow WhatsApp users to locate forgotten images, videos, audio, documents, GIFs and URL links.

It also offers a preview of the message along with multimedia content for easy identification. It can be either reused as forward or can be deleted to make more space for storage for incoming new messages.

