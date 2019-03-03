While WhatsApp users have long been craving for dark mode, the parent company Facebook has introduced the much-awaited feature to its messenger app.

Without making any grand announcement, Facebook Messenger has activated the dark mode on the texting app in the form an easter egg. Some tech-savvy users have learned how to get started with the new feature and its easy as it comes.

Here's how to activate dark mode on the Facebook Messenger app on your iPhone or Android mobile:

Step 1: Just go and launch the Facebook Messenger app and send a crescent moon emoji to any of your friends or family.

Step 2: Once done, a whole load of moons with tongue wagging drop down and confirms the presence of dark mode. It will provide you with the shortcut to setting and there, you can toggle on the dark mode. That's it.

The dark mode looks spectacular on the Facebook Messenger app with fonts in white and DPs with colourful photos make it worth the long wait.

I believe WhatsApp too will look more visually appealing under dark mode. Most importantly, this feature will make the app consume less power while in use and in turn, make the phone last longer than before.

In a related development, the Indian government has released state-wise contact details of Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for mobile users to file the complaints if they receive any vile texts or nude pictures from vengeful persons in the country.

If need be the culprit's phone connectivity will be severed and also get arrested by police and if found guilty by Indian law, will have to serve imprisonment.

On the bright side, WhatsApp's prompt measures to contain spread of misinformation including curbing number of forward options to just five per chat session has resulted in decreasing cases of lynching in India.

Since general (Loksabha) election just around the corner, WhatsApp and also the Facebook is scaling up security measures to control fake news on the social media channel and messenger apps.