WhatsApp is the number one cross-platform messaging app in the world, so even the slightest inconvenience is a huge deal. On Wednesday, a lot of users have reported problems with the app that is preventing them from sharing images and voice messages. But it looks like the problem is not limited to WhatsApp as the entire Facebook family, including Instagram, is suffering from the downtime.

IBTimes India was independently able to verify the downtime on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Downdetector, an independent site that monitors outage for websites, reported that WhatsApp and Facebook apps are having issues since around 10 a.m. (EDT).

WhatsApp down

More than 1,500 users have reported issues with WhatsApp. Users are unable to share images and audio files with others through the app. Even if the photo or audio file is shown as sent and delivered, the recipient is unable to download them as they get an error: "download failed" and advises the user to ask for the picture to be sent again.

Instagram down

Similarly, Instagram is also facing problems loading an image and shows an error: "Couldn't load image. Tap to retry." Even after multiple tries, the image doesn't seem to load. But users are able to view Stories and share them on respective Instagram handles.

Facebook down

Facebook, the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, is also suffering from the outage. Downdetector confirmed the same and more than 7,000 users have reported issues with the platform.

According to the live outage map, Facebook appears to be down in the U.S., UK, Germany, parts of France and Manila. Although the map doesn't show the outage is affecting the India region, a lot of users from India have reported problems and everyone at IBTimes India office seems to be affected.

Not long ago in March, the Facebook-owned apps, including the parent company went down for a lot of users across the globe. It remains to be seen what is causing such untimely outages on the world's most popular social media apps.