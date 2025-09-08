WhatsApp down: Nationwide outage hits India, users unable to send messages, post status updates

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp faced a major outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users across India struggling to send messages or upload status updates.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, there were 410 reports by 2:20 p.m.

Among those, 54 per cent of users complained about server connection issues, while 24 per cent reported problems with WhatsApp on desktop and 22 per cent flagged disruptions on the mobile app.

The outage-tracking platform only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Frustrated users took to social media to share their experiences. One user posted, "aunties and uncles sending good morning gifs in the WhatsApp GC lemme put this bag down and go to bed." Another wrote simply, "#WhatsApp is down!!"

Another user on the social media platform X posted, "Whatsapp web down?" Other user commented "Yes, it's not just you. WhatsApp is down globally!"

Confirming the outage, another user posted, "Yea, my WhatsApp is down too."

However, Meta has not issued an official statement yet on the reason behind the disruption.

This is not the first time the Meta-owned platform has gone offline this year. In April, WhatsApp suffered a similar outage, leaving users unable to send messages or post status updates for several hours.

According to Down Detector, at least 81 per cent users reported problems with sending messages on April 12 while 16 per cent with overall app experience.

Earlier in February, the app also faced a massive global outage, with complaints pouring in about connectivity issues on WhatsApp Web, the mobile app, and calls.

That time, users were unable to connect or send messages via the WhatsApp app or WhatsApp Web or make any calls. Down Detector reported over 9,000 complaints on that day, the data showed.

(With inputs from IANS)