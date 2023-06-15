Samsung has opened its largest premium Experience Store in Telangana at the Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad. Located in the new premium wing of the popular Inorbit Mall in the Cyberabad area of Hyderabad, the new store highlights Samsung's entire product ecosystem through exciting zones around Samsung's connected ecosystem SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions.

But that's pretty natural. This new Samsung store goes above and beyond. To connect with consumers on a personal level, the store has a Bespoke DIY Customisation Zone where consumers can personalize their smartphones, tabs and covers with accessories, including ones with local Hyderabad flavour. If you're a gamer, there's a dedicated gaming zone that showcases premium range of smart monitors – Odyssey Ark.

Samsung Experience Store in Telangana is spread across 3,500 sq ft of space. It hosts a variety of entertainment activities with special focus on local culture, music and art, offering a Samsung experience customized to the city of Hyderabad. Interestingly, the Gen Z and millennials have much to be excited about the new store as Samsung will host variety of Galaxy workshops under 'Learn @ Samsung' for tech savvy consumers of the tech hub of India on subjects of digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, music as well as events around the culture and ethos of the city.

"We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed especially for Gen Z consumers," said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.

Samsung is also welcoming consumers with assured gifts, 2X loyalty points on purchase of select Samsung products and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999 with select Galaxy devices in the first week after launch. In addition, consumers can also avail always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tabs, laptops and smartwatches, up to 22.5% cashback and Rs 22,000 in additional benefits.