Oppo recently made the headlines with its Find X smartphone, which challenged the biggest tech giants by equipping the highest screen-to-body ratio, higher than Apple iPhone X and its closest rival Vivo's Next smartphone. The impressive 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio on the Find X is higher than Vivo Nex's 91 percent aspect ratio. After achieving this feat, what's next for Oppo?

Oppo Find X's overall design is widely praised by critics and consumers are waiting for the handset to go on sale in respective markets. But the story doesn't end there. According to Letsgodigital, Oppo has another interesting product to accompany its flagship Find X smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone maker filed a patent with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for the brand name Find-buds on June 15, which was approved on June 21. Anyone could guess by the name that Oppo will be using the new brand name for Bluetooth-powered wireless earbuds like the Apple Airpods.

The brand name selection is quite apt as well, considering the Find X smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and users will require a pair of wireless earphones or a 3.5mm connector. If the company can price it right and design the Find-buds on the same aesthetics as the Find X, it is no surprise that the earbuds will be in popular demand.

There isn't much to go by for the unannounced Find-buds, but Oppo is usually not shy of promoting its products before launch. So as long as you keep an eye on the company's social media channels, there will be some news soon.

In the meantime, Oppo Find X is all set for Chinese debut on June 29. The flagship smartphone will also be launched in other markets, including India, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands, sometime in August. The company hasn't revealed the exact release timeline for the same, but there should be more information once the China event concludes.

Oppo Find X comes in two colours— Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue—for €999 (approx. $1,156/Rs 78,768). There's also a special Find X Lamborghini edition that comes with Super VOOC flash charging technology, which charges the phone from 0-100 percent in just 35 minutes. This variant is priced at €1699 (approx. $1,966/Rs 1,33,857) and will be released in select markets from August onward.