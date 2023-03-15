India has made history by winning several awards at the 95th Academy Awards 2023 in Los Angeles. However, for those who were the nominees but couldn't make it, the Oscars had a mammoth gift hamper. Nominees of several categories are awarded with a gift hamper who rough estimate is over Rs 1 crore.

Who gets it?

Yes, you read that right! If the contents of Koffee with Karan hamper blew your mind, this is going to leave a gigantic hole in it. Titled "Everyone Wins" gift bag, the bag is gifted to all the nominees of the Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director category. A Los-Angeles based marketing company - Distinctive Assets – has been distributing and arranging the gifts ever since 2002.

What's in it?

Now, coming to the unbelievable contents of the gift bag. Japanese milk bread, stay at a volcanic Italian island, exorbitant cosmetic procedure and a plot in Australia are included in the goodie bag. A Guardian report states that organic dates, silk pillowcases, and many other luxury wellness products are a part of the coveted hamper. Facelift and hair restoration procedures are also included the gifting hamper. The hamper is valued at around $126,000 or Rs 1,03,94,143.20.

Well, this just turned Koffee with Karan's Koffee hamper into nothing, right?