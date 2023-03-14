Deepika Padukone dominated the Oscar red carpet and the after party with her Hollywood glamour looks. While, she chose to go with black for announcing the song presentation, the diva turned into a Hollywood goddess in a bright pink attire for her the after party. Not just social media, even celebs all around the world went gaga over the beauty.

Deepika's vintage look

For the song presentation announcement, Deepika went all vintage. The Fighter actress looked divine in a black Louis Vuitton ballgown and paired it up with Cartier jewellery. Alia praised her look and wrote, "This beauty making India proud and how," with heart emojis. Kangana Ranaut also praised the actress.

"How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best," the Queen actress wrote.

The playful after party look

For the after party, Deepika stunned everyone with her feisty pink look. The actress wore a fluffy pink feather outfit that came furry sleeves and neckline; and paired it up with a waist clinching leather belt. The outfit was designed by New York City-based fashion designer, Naeem Khan and reportedly costs Rs 819,775.37.

Internet instantly fell in love with Deepika's look. "Goddess," wrote one user. "Queen has arrived," wrote another. "Skipped a heartbeat," a social media user wrote. "Hollywood vintage glamour," another social media user commented.