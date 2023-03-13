Deepika Padukone who was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards was misidentified by Getty Images as Camila Alves. Vogue Magazine's online edition also shared Deepika Padukone's picture and wrote her name as Camila Alves, Brazilian model and Matthew McConaughey's wife.

Netizens took to social media and bashed the website, including BuzzFeed for misidentifying. One user wrote, "Why so cheap @BuzzFeed ??? Every brown girl isn't the same girl... They have their identity.. she is Deepika padukone, the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Qatar , Adidas and Levi's . She even named as one of the Times most influential people." [sic]

Hey @BuzzFeed, this is Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), the highest paid actress in Bollywood.



Your ignorance and racial blindness is showing. Please fix.https://t.co/qkjvtNmtGO pic.twitter.com/wT3Jf5FgS2 — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) March 13, 2023

um, getty images this is deepika padukone. you appear to have confused her with camila alves.



deepika's actually quite famous in her own right - 72 million insta followers and an award-winning career.#Oscar #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/0kQPjOce51 — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) March 13, 2023

For those unaware, in 2017, the paparazzi addressed Deepika Padukone as 'Priyanka Chopra' when she came to Los Angeles. Deepika talking about the incident back in 2017, said, "It's not just me who should be offended but each one of you should also be offended because it's not just ignorance but also racism. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should be calling them out and educating them. Instead of encouraging it, you should be educating them."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also in an interview addressed the issue and said, "I did see that and you know that's just ignorance and it's not right. I guess I'm the most popular brown face that everyone has known. Every brown girl does not look the same. Don't mistake it. Let's try and tell us apart. That was not right and it's not fair, she is a massive star from India."

Deepika Padukone's speech at the Oscars 2023

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger." She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."